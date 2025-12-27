Ashe County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old girl

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

According to deputies, Brianna Lynn Stout was last seen on foot along Saddle Gap Road in Warrensville.

However, her direction of travel is unknown.

Stout is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds.

According to deputies, she was last seen wearing a gold beanie, a light blue jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Stout’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office at 336-846-5600.

