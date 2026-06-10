Ashe County parents accused of breaking 3-month-old’s ribs

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Two parents in Ashe County are facing felony charges after their three-month-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including broken ribs.

Angel Faith Greene, 25 and Tyler Steven Greene, 27, both of Fleetwood, N.C., were arrested on June 8 on felony child abuse with serious injury charges.

Tyler Steven Greene, Angel Faith Greene

The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office initiated a child abuse investigation after receiving a call on June 3 from Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. A warrant says the Greenes allegedly “intentionally inflict, intentionally commit an assault that resulted in serious physical injury” to the infant.

The warrant said the infant suffered four broken ribs and subarachnoid hemorrhage, a right flank hematoma, pattern bruising, diffuse bruising and petechiae.

The suspects were transported to the Ashe County Detention Center and are being held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities indicated that further charges are possible.

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