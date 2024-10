ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Schools have announced their extended school closure due to the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene.

The school says that it will remain closed for the week of October 7 through 11 due to the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene.

