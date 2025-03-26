ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Not only is painting Alison Press’ passion – it’s also her second career. She quit her corporate IT job after the pandemic to pursue art full time.

“It was just a leap of faith. And I said, ‘I’ve got it, I’ve got it in me to be able to create,’” Press told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson.

She was working out of the Asheville Print Studio until Hurricane Helene flooded the building near the Swannanoa River.

“I don’t think any of us expected it to be the kind of storm that it was. Everybody was just in a bit of survival mode,” Press said.

Today, the Asheville Print Studio’s roof is still caved in and supplies are scattered all over. “I was just most sad for the all the art that was lost. When I saw the River Arts District – it’s still devastating for me,” Press said.

Now, she and other artists are turning that devastation into drive. They’re working out of Resurrection Studios Collective in downtown Asheville.

“We do have glass, we’ve got ceramics, we’ve got woodworkers and fine art painting. We’ve got a leather maker,” Heidi Adams, co-owner of Resurrection Studios Collective said.

Adams turned her family’s former music studio into an artist workspace and gallery. “I know the artists were really excited, and it felt really magical to bring the community back together,” Adams said.

0 of 5 Asheville artists find new home after Helene Asheville artists find new home after Helene Asheville artists find new home after Helene Asheville artists find new home after Helene Asheville artists find new home after Helene

“Coming in here is very inspiring. I have a beautiful view of downtown. I have a great new artist community that I’m working with,” Press said.

Press told us she earned a grant to pay for the next year of rent. She sayid she’s grateful for the second chance at her second career.

“We’re looking forward. Every single one of us, we feel for our brethren that haven’t even found a space yet – encouraging people to keep going,” Press said.

WATCH BELOW: NC Governor signs Hurricane Helene relief bill into law

NC Governor signs Hurricane Helene relief bill into law

©2025 Cox Media Group