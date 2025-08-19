Local

Asheville tourism on the rise as some hotels see promising fall numbers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville is showing signs of recovery from Hurricane Helene as some hotel operators report seeing a growth in their business for the upcoming fall season.

Bruce O’Connell, the owner of Pisgah Inn along the Blue Ridge Parkway, said the hotel’s numbers for October are looking promising.

He says a critical piece to business is if the park officials get the 18-mile stretch of the parkway open.

“They are very, very close,” O’Connell said. “They’re waiting on several days of consecutive dry weather so they could do the last coat of paving and then strip the roadway.”

Managers at two large hotels in downtown Asheville are seeing a boost in bookings for the October leaf-viewing season which typically brings in tourists, according to WLOS, our partners in Asheville.

