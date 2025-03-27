Helene 6 months later: Recovery efforts across western NC

WESTERN N.C. — Today marks six months since Hurricane Helene slammed the Carolinas.

The storm left so much flooding and did so much damage that parts of western North Carolina won’t ever be the same. But across the region, communities are working hard to bounce back.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with people at Highland Brewing in Asheville Thursday, a business that has been at the forefront of the recovery process.

The owners of Highland Brewing do much more than brew beer. In the weeks after Helene, the team stored supplies for North Carolina State Highway Patrol, helped a non-profit provide clean water, and housed pet food for the Humane Society.

All of this was going on as Highland was dealing with its own operation issues.

Businesses like Highland Brewing are working to bring visitors back. Explore Asheville said 70 percent of hospitality-dependent businesses are back open.

The group’s vice president of marketing told Channel 9 that’s important, since 1 out of every $5 spent in Asheville comes from tourism.

“Looking ahead towards the spring and the fact that we are moving forward with these milestones and these openings, and these big events on the calendar, we’re seeing lots of signs of hope and resilience,” Dodie Stephens said.

And Highland Brewing isn’t the only business helping with Helene recovery efforts. Erika Jackson also visited Resurrection Studios Collective in downtown Asheville.

Co-owner Heidi Adams turned her family’s former music studio into an artist workspace and gallery, so displaced artists have a place to work.

“We do have glass, we’ve got ceramics, we’ve got woodworkers and fine art painting. We’ve got a leather maker,” Adams said.

Channel 9 also stopped by the nonprofit BeLoved Asheville Thursday.

Everyone at BeLoved Asheville has worked tirelessly over the past six months to make sure residents have essentials like food, water, and healthcare for stability.

The Good Morning America team is in western North Carolina Thursday, highlighting recovery efforts in the hardest hit areas. Robin Roberts, Sam Champion, and ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee will report live from the area starting at 7 a.m.

WATCH BELOW: NC Governor signs Hurricane Helene relief bill into law

NC Governor signs Hurricane Helene relief bill into law

©2025 Cox Media Group