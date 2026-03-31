Kardashian brand inks SouthPark deal

CHARLOTTE — Kim Kardashian’s apparel brand is ready to call SouthPark home. Skims will open a brick-and-mortar store at the mall later this year.

This marks the first location for the concept in Charlotte — and in the Carolinas.

“This is a major get for North Carolina and our region. The brand is a globally recognized brand, making its arrival a strong signal of Charlotte’s growing retail influence,” says Holly Van Cleave, director of marketing and business development at SouthPark.

She describes Skims as a category-defining brand. It generates immediate cultural relevance and strong consumer demand, she says.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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