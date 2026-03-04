Armed robbery suspect arrested in Salisbury; illegal firearms seized

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Concord. Mkwasi Jermaine Walker was taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on South Shaver Street.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Concord Police Department in the operation at 602 S. Shaver Street to locate Walker. During the search, investigators seized a modified handgun, 3-D-printed conversion devices and narcotics.

The seized firearm was a Glock 10mm pistol. Investigators found the handgun was equipped with an aftermarket conversion device that rendered the firearm fully automatic.

Authorities also located several 3-D-printed conversion devices designed to modify other firearms to function as fully automatic weapons.

In addition to the weapons, the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 59 grams of marijuana. Officers also discovered a small quantity of an unknown white powdery substance.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Vice/Narcotics Unit assisted with scene security and the search of the home.

Walker was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident during the operation.

Following his arrest, Walker was turned over to the Concord Police Department. He was transferred to face outstanding warrants related to the armed robbery in Concord.

The unknown white powdery substance will be submitted for laboratory analysis. Additional charges are pending as the investigation into the illegal firearms and narcotics remains ongoing.

