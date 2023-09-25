At-home drive-thru: Car crashes into Huntersville home, goes all the way to the other side

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A car crashed through a home in Huntersville and drove all the way through to the other side.

Huntersville Fire Department responded to the crash around 4:48 p.m on Sunday.

They found the car drove completely through the home, from one side to the other, before crashing into a fire hydrant.

The home is located in a neighborhood near Huntersville-Concord Road.

No one was seriously injured, but the driver was transported by Mecklenburg County EMS.

HPD has not released the sequence of events or how the driver got into this situation.

Channel 9 is asking how much monetary damage the house sustained and the status of the homeowner.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

