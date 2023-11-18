Athletes compete in annual North Carolina Special Olympics Fall Tournament

CHARLOTTE — More than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners were joined by volunteers from across North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Fall Tournament over the weekend.

During the games, athletes competed in cycling, golf, roller skating, softball, tennis, soccer, and bocce ball.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Athletes compete in annual Special Olympics Fall Tournament (Courtesy of: Special Olympics of North Carolina)

SONC’s Fall Tournament is the second-largest state-level competition and is hosted at venues in Charlotte and Concord. Athletes are not asked to pay for their participation; the large event requires about 1,300 volunteers.

Sponsors of this year’s tournament included Allegacy, Charlotte’s Got A Lot, Coca-Cola Consolidated, and RS&H.

For more information about the SONC, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Special Olympics makes a difference for athletes, organizers)

Special Olympics makes a difference for athletes, organizers





©2023 Cox Media Group