Atom Power’s 205-job expansion in Huntersville up for Mecklenburg County incentives

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville company that has been one of the Charlotte region’s big success stories in recent years unveiled a major expansion in May. Now, the project is up for incentives before local leaders.

At its meeting on July 6, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider incentives for Atom Power Inc., which announced plans to more than triple its workforce earlier this year. The company is adding 205 new jobs in Huntersville as part of a nearly $4.2 million investment. The county’s grant represents a piece of the $1.6 million-plus incentive package that state and local governments were expected to offer to land the Atom Power expansion.

Documents show that the county is set to consider a five-year grant worth up to $45,771 from its Business Investment Grant program. The state already approved a Job Development Investment Grant worth up to nearly $1.2 million and job training incentives worth $389,500 for the project.

