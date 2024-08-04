Atrium doctor works to solve cancer, advocates for peers in Washington

CHARLOTTE — A local doctor spends her days in the Queen City working to solve cancer at the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

Dr. Ashley Sumrall is a cancer doctor but also serves a big role as the chair of the government relations committee of the American Society of Clinical Oncology where she helps make sure that doctors have what they need to be successful.

Sumrall spends time in Washington, advocating for doctors and patients across the country.

