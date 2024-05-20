Atrium Health encourages more people to become kidney donors

CHARLOTTE — Doctors say when someone needs an organ donation and receives it, their life expectancy can triple.

Right now, hundreds of people in our area specifically need kidneys. Dr. Chris Fotiadis with Atrium Health says nearly 30% of patients waiting for a kidney are 65 or older, compared to just 5% of patients 30 years ago. Some are now living into their 90s.

“We need more and more people to come forward,” Fotiadis said. “Living donors and those to put themselves on the donation list on their license, it’s very important for our community here and nationally.”

Doctors at Atrium Health performed 175 kidney transplants last year. About 900 people are on the waitlist.

To learn more about kidney transplants, click here. To register online to be a kidney donor, click here.

