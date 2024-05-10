Carolina Strong: Atrium’s Nurses Honor Guard recognizes service of fellow nurses

CHARLOTTE — They’re with people on some of their most joyous days and some of their worst. Nurses work tirelessly to help others, and the Atrium Health Nurses Honor Guard aims to ensure they are recognized for their work.

“It was such a privilege for us to have them there. And so touching,” Karin Cook told Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis.

Cook, a Casar resident, lost her mom, Gwen Turner last June. Her mom had just finished a shift at Atrium Health Cleveland when she passed in her sleep.

“She had been a nurse for 50 years,” she said. “Her mother was a nurse. So it’s kind of a family tradition...She was really a caregiver.”

At her funeral, Gwen was released from her nursing duties by the Atrium Health Nurses Honor Guard. With a Nightingale lamp, white rose, and in the traditional nursing uniform, nurse volunteers from the only local guard in our area show up to pay tribute to fellow nurses.

You don’t have to be connected to Atrium Health to request the Honor Guard. If you’d like more information, email nurseshonorguard@atriumhealth.org or click here for more information.

