Atrium Health expands access to mental health care in rural counties

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health received a $2.08 million grant from the Leon Levine Foundation to expand mental health care in rural schools, according to a release on Wednesday.

According to the release from Atrium Health, the program will address unique barriers to mental health care for lower income families in rural areas.

Atrium’s school-based therapy program provides services for K-12 students through school counseling.

The program works with over 200 schools in Charlotte, Kannapolis and For Mill, as well as Gaston, Union, Lincoln, Anson and Stanly Counties.

“Children deserve access to world-class behavioral and mental health care services, regardless of where they live or the resources of their family,” Tom Lawrence, President and CEO of The Leon Levine Foundation, said. “We are not only supporting a program that improves access to care – we are investing in the health of our rural neighbors.”

