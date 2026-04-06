Atrium Health land purchase hints at possible Fort Mill hospital site

FORT MILL, S.C. — Atrium Health may be closing in on a location for its planned new hospital in Fort Mill, according to the Herald.

Back in December, the system announced a four‑story, 60‑bed facility with 15 emergency bays but declined to say where it would be built.

The Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium, said it purchased land near I‑77 and Sutton Road.

Atrium Health has still not confirmed whether this will be the hospital site.

VIDEO: Neighbors hopeful for new hospital in York County

Neighbors hopeful for new hospital in York County

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