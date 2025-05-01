Atrium Health launches nation’s first at-home hospital care for kids

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital is providing a new service that’s a first in the United States.

Children in the Charlotte area will now be able to receive high-quality medical care from the comfort of their homes.

The new program is part of Atrium’s Advocate Health, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Providers will be able to give IV medications and fluids, breathing treatments, wound care, and post-surgical care.

The program will also free up hospital beds for critically ill pediatric patients.

VIDEO: Nurse brings joy to Levine Children’s Hospital patients with personalized art

Nurse brings joy to Levine Children’s Hospital patients with personalized art

©2025 Cox Media Group