Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to open outpatient cancer center in July

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital is set to open its new pediatric outpatient treatment center.

The Torrey Hemby Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, which is located inside Atrium Health Medical Center Plaza, will open on July 17. The facility will give pediatric patients access to the latest treatment options, patient programs and medical technology. The center will have an on-site pharmacy and 48 patient care rooms, including exam and consultation rooms, infusion bays, a procedure room and recovery areas for post-procedure care.

The 20,000-square-foot space was designed with children in mind.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Charlotte Knights wear jerseys designed by Levine Children’s Hospital patient

Charlotte Knights wear jerseys designed by Levine Children’s Hospital patient





©2023 Cox Media Group