Atrium Health, Panthers give back to families in need this holiday season

CHARLOTTE — This holiday season, Atrium Health partnered with the Carolina Panthers to provide gifts and meals to 22 local families, including the family of a young girl who, in a full circle moment, found herself in Atrium’s care just months ago.

Earlier this year, their lives were changed in an instant. Nariyah Monroe and her sisters were in a horrible crash while traveling back from Jacksonville with their grandparents — a call their mother, Tiara Draggins, says no parent is ever ready for.

“I was just emotionally shattered,” Draggins said. “I didn’t know because that’s like my whole family that was in the car.”

While most escaped with bruises and fractures. Nariyah nearly lost everything. She spent five days in the ICU, undergoing multiple surgeries, and a long road to recovery.

“I felt like I wouldn’t be able to do regular teenage stuff again,” she told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “I like to dance, play basketball. I knew I couldn’t do it this year, so I was kind of upset with that.”

However, the focus shifted from recovery to joy Friday morning. Atrium Health and community partners, including former Panthers player Josh Hawkins, stepped in to sponsor families like theirs. It’s a part of Atrium’s annual Holiday Cheer event.

“This is what we are on this earth to do — help each other and love each other and continue to be there for each other,” Hawkins said.

Volunteers wrapped gifts and shared meals to show these families they’re not alone this holiday season.

Moments like these are about more than the holidays, according to Atrium Health. They are about showing families in our community they are supported every step of the way.

