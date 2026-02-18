Atrium Health targets Optimist Park site amid expansion plans across region

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health is planning a standalone emergency department in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which is the business entity for Charlotte-based Atrium, filed a petition yesterday with the city of Charlotte to rezone about 3.1 acres at 1111 N. Davidson St. from transit-oriented development, urban center (TOD-UC) to community activity center, exception (CAC-1, EX).

A site plan filed with the rezoning petition shows a proposed building of up to 16,000 square feet as well as surface parking. It could also include up to 40,000 square feet of private open space and up to 4,000 square feet of outdoor public space.

An Atrium Health representative told CBJ today that the Charlotte region’s growing population made this project necessary to continue providing high-quality health care to residents.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Atrium Health launches mobile unit to provide free opioid weaning medication

Atrium Health launches mobile unit to provide free opioid weaning medication

©2026 Cox Media Group