PHOTOS: Atrium Health welcomes first babies of 2026

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health welcomed its first baby of 2026 just after midnight, with baby Hendrixx Alegend Outen born at Atrium Health Pineville at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring 19 ½ inches long.

Hendrixx Alegend Outen born (ATRIUM HEALTH)

Parents Jataya Stith and Jordyn Outen, who also have two daughters named Honesty and Harmony, were excited about the new addition to their family and the coinciding January celebrations, hospital officials said.

Dr. Katie Borders, senior medical director of Atrium Health Women’s Care for North Carolina and Ga. Division, shared her pride in the moment.

“We’re deeply honored by the trust families place in us during life’s most special moments,” Borders said in a news release.

She emphasized the importance of providing safe, high-quality care to families in the community.

Other Atrium Health hospitals reporting New Year’s babies include:

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center- Baby Zayla Williams was born at 12:11 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 inches long.

Atrium Health Lake Norman- Baby Eleonor was born at 12:13 a.m. weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 20.08 inches long.

Atrium Health Stanly- Baby Eban was born at 2:38 a.m. weighing 9 pounds, 12 ounces and 21 inches long.

Atrium Health Lincoln- Baby Leia was born at 6:02 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long.

