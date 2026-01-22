Local

AT&T to hire 200 cybersecurity professionals for new Charlotte office

By Charlotte Business Journal
AT&T's Chief Security Office A rendering of AT&T's Chief Security Office it plans to move into this summer at Innovation Park following recently opening a temporary office at 8505 IBM Drive. (HLGstudio)
CHARLOTTE — A Texas-based telecommunications giant is building out a Charlotte cybersecurity office, with dozens of employees already hired.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expanding its Chief Security Office in Charlotte, where it plans to hire 200 cybersecurity professionals and establish a permanent base at Innovation Park. AT&T’s security team moved into temporary space this month at 8505 IBM Drive in the University City area and will transition into a renovated, permanent office in the same building later this summer, the company said.

