AT&T to hire 200 cybersecurity professionals for new Charlotte office

CHARLOTTE — A Texas-based telecommunications giant is building out a Charlotte cybersecurity office, with dozens of employees already hired.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expanding its Chief Security Office in Charlotte, where it plans to hire 200 cybersecurity professionals and establish a permanent base at Innovation Park. AT&T’s security team moved into temporary space this month at 8505 IBM Drive in the University City area and will transition into a renovated, permanent office in the same building later this summer, the company said.

