Armed robbery suspects arrested after Uber driver calls 911

CHARLOTTE — On July 27, police responded to an armed robbery call involving an Uber driver on North Tryon Street in Charlotte.

The Uber driver became suspicious of two riders and drove to a gas station to call 911, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Officers arrived quickly at the gas station and apprehended the suspects, who were found in possession of two firearms, one of which had an obliterated serial number.

The investigation revealed that the suspects used a spoof Uber account to book the ride with the intention of committing robbery.

Stanley Smith, Jr., 20, and Neimiah Smith, 20, were charged with multiple offenses, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed gun.

Stanley Smith, Jr. has a history of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and other charges. Neimiah Smith had an outstanding warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon and is on electronic monitoring.

