Monroe police quickly apprehend armed robbery suspect

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police arrested a 16-year-old Sunday morning following an armed robbery near the J Ray Shute Center.

The incident took place near East Green Street around 11:15 a.m. The victim reported being approached by a Black male who demanded personal property and pointed a handgun at him. The victim identified the suspect as someone they knew.

When officers began a K-9 track in the area, the suspect exited a nearby residence, saw the officers and surrendered immediately. The suspect pleaded for the K-9 not to be deployed.

The 16-year-old was found in possession of the property that had just been reported stolen. A search led to recovery of the gun described by the victim. The firearm was later confirmed to have been reported stolen from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The suspect will be charged as an adult, due to the crime involving robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility, where a judge will set the conditions of his release.

