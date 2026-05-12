Charlotte Douglas Airport adjusts runway headings, repaints with new designations

CHARLOTTE — One of the runways at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be repainted this week with new numbers.

“36 left” and “18 right” will become “01 left” and “19 right.”

Aviation uses the designations to represent the direction the runways are facing, in relation to a compass, and which side they are on the airfield.

The airport is slightly adjusting runway headings to accommodate the fourth runway, which is under construction.

This is a huge task, because the entire runway has to get new signs and paint.

Each alphanumeric designation can be up to 60 feet long and 20 feet wide.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

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