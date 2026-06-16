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Attorney General grants photographer two weeks to hand over photos, videos to couples

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Jeff Jackson Attorney General Jeff Jackson speaks in Boone on April 15, 2025.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office says it granted a wedding photographer two more weeks to hand over photos and videos to hundreds of couples.

We told you Holly Christina Photography had a 30-day deadline that ended June 11.

The company is accused of overbooking weddings, sending unapproved photographers, and not turning over videos or photos that were paid for.

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Attorney General Jeff Jackson sued Holly Christina to get that content released.

A judge froze the company’s assets, and ordered it to cease operating during the lawsuit.

Jackson wants to permanently shut down Holly Christina Photography and get refunds for couples.

Action 9 has tried multiple times to speak with the business owner. We have not heard back.

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