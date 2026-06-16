Attorney General grants photographer two weeks to hand over photos, videos to couples

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office says it granted a wedding photographer two more weeks to hand over photos and videos to hundreds of couples.
We told you Holly Christina Photography had a 30-day deadline that ended June 11.
The company is accused of overbooking weddings, sending unapproved photographers, and not turning over videos or photos that were paid for.
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- AG takes action against wedding photographer accused of defrauding couples
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Attorney General Jeff Jackson sued Holly Christina to get that content released.
A judge froze the company’s assets, and ordered it to cease operating during the lawsuit.
Jackson wants to permanently shut down Holly Christina Photography and get refunds for couples.
Action 9 has tried multiple times to speak with the business owner. We have not heard back.
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