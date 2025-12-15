Judge denies bond for accused killer of Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE — A judge denied bond on Monday for Lorenza Inman Jr., who is accused of killing 31-year-old Frezja Baker in west Charlotte.

Inman was arrested on Friday, two hours east of Charlotte, a week after the mother’s family reported her missing. Her body was discovered on Thursday in her abandoned car outside a church in west Charlotte.

Lorenza Inman Jr.

“I hope he never gets out. I hope he thinks about this,” said Freddie Baker, the victim’s father. “I want you to think about her. Every day you wake up I want you to think about my baby, I want him to think I don’t want him to ever see the streets no more.”

Frezja Matisse Baker

Police said Inman and Baker were last seen together on surveillance footage at a Charlotte gas station. According to an affidavit, a witness who knows Inman told police that Inman admitted they got into an argument, the gun went off, and Baker was shot in the head.

Baker’s family expressed their belief that the system failed her, citing Inman’s long criminal history. Inman has been charged with first-degree murder, assault on a female, and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Criminal past

Inman was arrested several times, court records indicate.

In 2017 he was charged with attempted murder.

In 2021 he was charged with habitual misdemeanor assault, and he was accused of threatening a victim from jail.

Despite those charges, he was placed on probation and ordered to participate in a domestic violence intervention program.

