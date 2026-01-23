‘Sickening’: Couples say they paid wedding photographer thousands, but didn’t get what they paid for

CHARLOTTE — Two couples said they booked Holly Christina Photography for weddings and paid thousands each.

“She came highly recommended and we didn’t think twice about it,” one bride, Whitney Black, said.

But then, the couples say they had issues.

“Began reaching out to her in November of ‘25 to schedule bridal portraits,” Kelly Riddle, the mother of another bride, said. “No contact from her whatsoever. No response to emails, texts, repeated phone calls. Nothing,”

Katie Knerl says her daughter got photos, but not their ground or drone video.

“These memories are ours forever,” she said. “[The photographer] has no use for these. They are worth nothing to her. Why doesn’t she just turn them over? Give us the raw footage.”

“It’s a shame that we’re all out so much money for such a big event. It’s sickening,” Kelly Riddle, the mother of a bride, said.

She took to social media and left a bad review.

“Once I left that review, my messages just started pinging left and right,” she said. “Other brides that had experienced the same thing.”

Some started keeping a spreadsheet of unhappy customers. They say it’s up to more than 80 couples, more than $373,000.

“Terrifying to think that you could have that wedding day and not have anything to show for it,” a bride, Lacey Leary, said. “When you think about your wedding day, photos are something that you will have after and they go from generation to generation. After that day is over, that’s all you have.”

They say they also compared notes and realized something else.

“When we booked with Holly, my daughter was told that we were getting the last spot in a Black Friday sale,” Riddle said. “And in order to secure that spot we needed to pay in full. I think almost everyone else was told the exact same situation.”

Some have already gone to Plan B — hired another photographer — even though they may end up paying twice.

The photographer’s Facebook page has a message dated January 19th, saying, “Over the past few weeks, our family has been navigating a serious and unexpected medical emergency. Holly has been hospitalized twice, which significantly disrupted communication and our ability to respond as promptly as we always strive to. We sincerely apologize for the silence and any concern this may have caused. We want to share that all scheduled weddings have continued to be covered. While we are behind on edits, we are actively working through the backlog. Holly deeply cares about her clients. Photography has always been more than a job for her, it’s her heart and her purpose, which makes this situation especially difficult for her and our family. We will be reaching out with clear updates and next steps by the end of the week. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult season.”

The women Action 9 spoke with said no one reached out with clear updates and next steps by Friday morning.

“I do hope that she’s OK. Nothing serious is going on. But when you spend thousands of dollars for someone who is professional… You expect that you’re going to get those services,” Leary said.

Action 9 reached out to the photographer three ways Friday. No one responded in time for this report.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke says wedding vendor cases can be tough.

You can file complaints with the BBB and state Attorney General. It’s free, but no telling if you’ll be made whole.

You can talk to a lawyer — but legal action may not be worth the time and money.

Ask your guests to take pictures and video. Even give them a way to upload them to you. Sure, it’s not the same as a professional, but could be a solid backup.

