Attorney General Josh Stein to continue support of Joe Biden

CHARLOTTE — As Democrats ponder their party’s presidential candidate, Attorney General, and Democratic candidate for governor, Josh Stein appears to be sticking with Joe Biden.

A spokesperson for Stein pointed to a tweet posted the day after the debate.

It said the campaign is ready to defend the governorship and re-elect President Biden.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Representative Alma Adams released a statement that also backed the president as the democratic candidate for 2024.

