Attorney General Josh Stein to visit Charlotte to discuss human trafficking

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be visiting Charlotte on Tuesday to discuss human trafficking.

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Stein will be focusing on highlighting state and local efforts to ensure the safety of residents from human trafficking.

He will be joined by Christine Long, Executive Director of the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings, Sarah Byrne, Moore & Van Allen, and other local elected leaders.

The event is expected to take place at 2 p.m. on North Tryon Street.

VIDEO: ‘A part of their story, not identity’: Local group provides resources to human trafficking survivors

‘A part of their story, not identity’: Local group provides resources to human trafficking survivors





©2024 Cox Media Group