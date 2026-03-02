Attorney says CRTPO cannot halt I-77 toll lane project

CHARLOTTE — An attorney for the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said the board cannot rescind its support for the Interstate 77 toll lane project.

Last week, Channel 9 reported Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman asked for a legal opinion on whether the CRTPO can revisit its vote authorizing the project.

CRTPO attorney Mujeeb Shah-Khan studied the issue and said the board’s October 2024 resolution for the project stated the board can rescind its support until the North Carolina Department of Transportation advertises a request for qualifications.

He said NCDOT did that in August 2025 and once that took place, the board could no longer go back.

He said the CRTPO has no further role in the project and cannot force a pause in it.

The attorney for the CRTPO has concluded the board cannot rescind its support of the I-77 tolls project or force NCDOT to pause it @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/SYFehrBfKH — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 2, 2026

