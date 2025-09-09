Local

Auditor to release findings on Charlotte settlement with police chief

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — State Auditor Dave Boliek is set to release his findings in the $300,000 settlement this week between the city of Charlotte and Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

The city council voted behind closed doors to pay out the chief, because he was upset about how a councilmember treated him during a public debate about outer carrier vests for officers.

Boliek launched his investigation after concerns were raised about the payment.

