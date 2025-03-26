LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Officials in North and South Carolina are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 85-year-old man with cognitive and medical issues.

Vincent “Vince” DePaul Gallegos was reported missing to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies said Gallegos left his home on Ancient Way in Indian Land on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

He was driving his white 2001 Chevrolet Corvette with South Carolina tag 2730RY, deputies said.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, LCSO said the Corvette was spotted in the Pineville/Matthews area and later on Providence Road in Union County.

Authorities across Carolinas looking for missing 85-year-old man (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies describe Gallegos as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He has curly white hair and tattoos on his arms, legs, and back, deputies said.

Gallegos was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts, a black T-shirt, and gray slip-on shoes.

Deputies also said he doesn’t have his cell phone with him.

Authorities across Carolinas looking for missing 85-year-old man (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or 911.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Mother dies in hospital days after 6-year-old son killed in Lancaster shooting

Mother dies in hospital days after 6-year-old son killed in Lancaster shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group