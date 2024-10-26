Authorities catch remaining inmates after escape from Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say all four inmates who escaped from the Chesterfield County jail earlier this month are now back behind bars.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater said early Saturday morning that the last two inmates were arrested Saturday in Darlington, South Carolina.

DeShawn Malik Fox and Kyonne Marquise McLeod were taken into custody in Darlington County for trespassing, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana, in addition to being wanted for escaping from the jail.

The escape happened on Oct. 15. Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, Fox, and McLeod were able to escape after kicking down a steel door and then jumping over a barbed wire fence. They broke out late at night, and deputies didn’t discover their disappearance until the morning.

Planco and Bennett were recaptured within a week after the escape.

Left to right: Kyonne Marquise McLeod, Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, and De'Shawn Malik Fox

It’s the third jail break in Chesterfield County in the last two years. In July, one prisoner was able to escape by walking out of a door someone left propped open, and last year, an accused murderer was able to climb out of a window.

Streater has called for additional security at the jail, but the sheriff’s office is investigating what lapsed in the most recent escape.

“We do need a new facility, and it needs to be replaced for a lot of reasons. Also, as I said, we’re investigating and part of our investigation will be to determine if any personnel were involved in this,” Streater previously told Channel 9.

Streater said in a statement Saturday that the investigation is still ongoing.

