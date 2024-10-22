Second inmate captured after 4 escape from Chesterfield County jail

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A second arrest has been made after four inmates escaped from a jail in South Carolina.

On Thursday, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department in northern North Carolina arrested Anton Conway Bennett. But in a news release, police said they didn’t know his true identity at first.

That night, police said they were called for a suspicious car that appeared to have broken down. While the responding officer was talking to the driver, they discovered the car had been reported stolen out of South Carolina. The officer quickly took the driver into custody after he tried to run away.

The suspect didn’t have any identification and gave Roanoke Rapids police a name that wasn’t his. That day, they charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle and resist, delay, and obstruct an officer. He was given a $5,000 bond and a court date and would have been released if he could produce identification.

But on Tuesday, Roanoke Rapids police got more information from South Carolina authorities about the stolen car. They learned the suspect had given a fake name and was actually Anton Bennett.

Bennett was one of four inmates who escaped from the Chesterfield County jail last week. The sheriff said the jail, which has a capacity of about 95 prisoners, had about 130 on Oct. 15. He said the four men were in an overflow area and somehow managed to kick down a steel door, get outside, and scale a barbed wire fence to get away.

Emanuel Robson Planco was taken into custody Thursday morning in Richland County. He allegedly broke into multiple homes and vehicles and stole a PlayStation, credit cards, and a bicycle. He left the scene and led a police chase, authorities said, before deputies used stop sticks to make an arrest.

Once police learned his true identity, Bennett was also charged with identity theft. He’s being held at the jail in Halifax County, North Carolina with no bond until he is extradited.

Chesterfield County deputies are still searching for Kyonne Marquise McLeod and De’Shawn Malik Fox.

