Authorities identify woman killed in Gastonia house fire

GASTONIA, N.C. — Authorities in Gastonia have identified a woman killed in a house fire over the weekend.
Gaston County EMS officials responded to a home on Grier Street just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters were able to get four people – a woman, man, and two kids – to safety. Sally Vernon, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police officer who tried to save Vernon and another firefighter were injured in the blaze, but neither needed medical treatment.
The fire, which resulted in an estimated $80,000 in damages, was deemed accidental. Officials haven’t cited a specific cause.
We will provide updates as they become available.
VIDEO: Rain helps firefighters with wildfire in Crowders Mountain
©2024 Cox Media Group