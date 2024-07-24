Authorities investigate deadly shooting in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Authorities were investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in Albemarle.

It happened some time before noon on North Sixth Street at Park Ridge Road.

Investigators said one person died.

Albemarle High School is located across the street from an apartment complex where police appeared to be investigating.

