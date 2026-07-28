Authorities investigate early morning car break-ins in Pageland

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the people responsible for a series of car break-ins they say occurred early Tuesday morning in Pageland.

Deputies say several vehicles were entered in the High Point area between 2 and 3 a.m.

Investigators are now asking for home security or doorbell camera footage from the time frame. They say even small details could help generate a lead, so be sure to carefully review the recordings for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.

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