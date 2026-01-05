Authorities investigate man for lewd behavior in occupied hotel room

CHARLOTTE — On Sept. 23, 2025, William Murray broke into a northeast Charlotte hotel room occupied by four juveniles and one adult female.

He is accused of engaging in lewd behavior before leaving the scene, according to court documents.

Following the incident, the Crime Analysis Unit identified Murray based on witness descriptions and surveillance footage.

Witnesses described Murray as a male with tattoos on his neck and one leg. This description was crucial in the identification process by the authorities.

The adult female victim later encountered the defendant at a nearby Walmart, where video footage confirmed his identity.

While the investigation into this incident remains ongoing; authorities have not announced specific next steps regarding legal actions against Murray, as investigations remain ongoing.

