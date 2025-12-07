Authorities locate missing woman last seen in Kings Mountain

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office announced a search for Carla Elizabeth Mull, a 58-year-old woman, last seen in Kings Mountain on Friday.

Officials announced she had been safely located on Sunday morning.

Mull had last been spotted near South Railroad Avenue and West Gold Street. She was described as approximately 5′6″ tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies believed Mull to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not disclosed, and there is no information on how long she had been missing.

VIDEO: Tragedy at Cleveland County fair sparks calls for crosswalk safety improvements

Tragedy at Cleveland County fair sparks calls for crosswalk safety improvements

©2025 Cox Media Group