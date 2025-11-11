Construction on Cleveland County’s new justice center is underway

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Construction is progressing on Cleveland County’s new Justice Center, a 151,000-square-foot facility located behind the current courthouse in Shelby, officials said.

The Justice Center is designed to be a modern and efficient space that will serve the community for years to come, according to county officials. It will feature nine courtrooms and offices for the judiciary, clerk of court, district attorney, public defender, register of deeds, and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The new complex will include an adjoining jail facility, enhancing local public safety, officials said. Once completed, the existing courthouse site will be transformed into a courtyard entry with convenient on-site parking.

Substantial completion of the justice center is anticipated in late 2026, with final completion expected in 2027.

VIDEO: Arson investigation underway at two Cleveland County churches

Arson investigation underway at two Cleveland County churches

©2025 Cox Media Group