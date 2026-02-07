Authorities release preliminary findings in death of Concord teen found after winter storm

CONCORD, N.C. — The Office of the State Medical Examiner has released preliminary findings on the death of 18-year-old Yadira Hernandez Castro, determining the cause of death as exposure to extreme cold, with alcohol listed as a contributing factor.

The report found no evidence of physical assault or trauma. Superficial bruises and cuts were consistent with video footage showing Hernandez Castro stumbling, falling, and climbing fences while walking alone through heavy snow.

Hernandez Castro was reported missing on the morning of February 1, after failing to return home the night before.

Video evidence shows her walking alone in several Concord neighborhoods between approximately 10:30 p.m. and 12:27 a.m. during severe winter conditions.

Temperatures averaged around 19 degrees, with wind chills estimated between 5 and 11 degrees, along with snow and strong winds.

Concord Police met with the family to review the preliminary report, video footage, and case details.

With the family’s permission, police released additional information to address community concerns and counter misinformation.

“It’s been a heartbreaking week for the Hernandez Castro family and our community. Yadira was a young woman with so much life ahead of her, a life that tragically ended too soon. Thank you to the community and the family for assisting our department in the search and helping to locate Yadira. We ask the community to join us in continuing to hold the Hernandez Castro family close and support them and their privacy as they grieve during this unimaginable loss of their beloved daughter and sister,” said Concord Police Chief Jimmy Hughes.

The department stated it will release no further details while awaiting the final medical examiner’s report and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy.

