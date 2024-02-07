Local

Authorities seek information after body found along Gaston County highway

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police is asking for the public’s help Tuesday night after a body was discovered earlier along U.S. Highway 321 near Ratchford Drive, north of Dallas.

The body is of a man who appeared to be in his 50s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with graying hair and a small mustache and goatee.

He seemed to have a pre-existing injury to his lower left leg.

Detectives are still working to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information should contact Detective H. King at 704-866-3320. Tips can also be called or texted to Gaston County Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

