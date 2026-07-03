Autobell Car Wash implements summer safety plan amid heat wave

CHARLOTTE — Autobell Car Wash locations across the Charlotte area are implementing a comprehensive summer safety plan to protect workers from a dangerous heat wave.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to persist throughout the Fourth of July weekend, making conditions particularly strenuous for employees working outside.

The rigorous job of cleaning cars, which includes vacuuming, wiping windows, drying doors and polishing tires, requires employees to work directly in the elements.

Will Kyles, an Autobell Car Wash store manager, noted the increasing intensity of summer heat.

“Summer after summer to me in my experience, it’s gotten hotter. This year has probably been one of the hottest I’ve felt in a while, but we work through that, and we have our procedures and precautions to take,” Kyles said.

The summer safety plan at Autobell Car Wash includes several measures to safeguard employees.

These precautions include ice chests stocked with water and mandatory frequent hydration breaks.

Workers also follow mandatory rotations around specific jobs to prevent prolonged exposure to heat.

Work shifts are currently limited to four to 5 hours to reduce the amount of time employees spend in the heat.

Kyles also highlighted the availability of designated cool-down areas for workers.

“We have shaded areas where you can take frequent breaks if it feels like you’re getting overheated; you can take that break,” Kyles explained.

The demanding nature of the work can be draining, especially in extreme heat. Kyles stated, “It can be really draining, but we can get through that with our training.”

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