Autopsy released for man who shot, killed four officers in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The autopsy of the man who ambushed police in east Charlotte in late April has been released.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner said Terry Hughes died from a dozen gunshot wounds.

A toxicology report also found marijuana in his system.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Hughes used an assault rifle to shoot at police from a home on Galway Drive.

The incident occurred on April 29 as a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant on him.

Four officers were killed in that ambush: CMPD officer Joshua Eyer, U.S. Marshals Investigators Alden Elliot and Sam Poloche, and Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks.

VIDEO: 4 officers killed, 4 hurt during east Charlotte standoff

