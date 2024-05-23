East Charlotte Shootout: Timeline of Events

CHARLOTTE — On April 29, 2024, eight law enforcement officers were shot during a standoff in east Charlotte. Four of those officers died: Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, Investigator Alden Elliott, Investigator Sam Poloche, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer.

WSOC-TV examined video and audio from that day to assemble the following timeline of events.

The suspect, Terry Clark Hughes Jr., was wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon out of Lincoln County, according to law enforcement. Hughes had an expansive police record and this was not the first time he was charged with firearms-related offenses.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has provided details into the events of the day, however, as it is an ongoing investigation police are limited with what they can say. Channel 9 has put together a timeline of events using publicly available police radio traffic, video from Chopper 9 SkyZoom, and videos taken by witnesses on the ground.

The events took place over several hours with the shooting beginning around 1:30 p.m. according to both scanner traffic and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“Hey, I’ve got shots fired, and an officer down,” one officer can be heard saying in one of the first radio calls at 1:33 p.m.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said, “Even though officers were trying to take cover, they were at a disadvantage because the suspect was up at a higher level and they were returning fire from a lower position.” He noted that the gunman was “shooting from upstairs.”

By 1:45 p.m. according to another radio call, four officers were down.

The initial shootout lasted approximately 20 minutes until at 1:49, when police shot Hughes in the front yard of the home.

“Suspect is down, he’s in the front, he has a gun…he’s down in the front yard,” one officer says over the radio.

In the minutes after that call, police can be heard saying another shooter was still inside the house and firing at them.

“He’s firing at us, we’re just trying to not have any more injuries,” one officer says on the scanner at 1:56 p.m. – approximately seven minutes after Hughes was shot.

“We evacuated a total of five that I’m aware of. All were in the backyard, several Marshals,” one officer said regarding rescue efforts.

In a news conference immediately following the shooting, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said another suspect began firing at officers who were attempting to rescue injured officers.

“Officers returned gunfire and struck the victim who was later pronounced deceased in the front yard of the residence. As officers approached that individual they then received additional gunfire from inside of the residence,” he said.

Police confirmed two additional people -- a woman and a 17-year-old female -- were inside the home during the shooting, and officers questioned them after the shootout. Police have not announced any charges for either of them.

The next day, Jennings said his comments on a second shooter might have been premature and it will take time for police to know with certainty what happened.

“We’re not ruling out the possibility that someone else was shooting as well, to make sure all that timeline matches up. Then we’ll determine if we need to look for any other individual. We are not ready to say that at this point,” Jennings said.

According to radio calls, responders on scene had questions as to who was firing shots and when. When asked if anyone was firing at officers after Hughes was shot, two officers responded in the affirmative – nearly one hour after Hughes was down.

Police still have not named any additional suspects. Jennings has stated he is confident there was no evidence of friendly fire but reiterated that the investigation is ongoing.

