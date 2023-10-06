Autopsy report shows UNC professor was shot 7 times in campus lab

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — An autopsy report has been released for the professor killed in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The report shows Associate Professor Zijie Yan was shot seven times on Aug. 28 inside a laboratory on the campus, WTVD in Raleigh reports.

His student, Tailei Qi, is accused of pulling the trigger and sending the entire campus into an hours-long lockdown.

WTVD reports the motive for the shooting is still unclear and the gun used has not been found.

The district attorney said they won’t seek the death penalty against Qi.

(WATCH BELOW: UNC graduate student accused of killing advisor deemed not fit to stand trial, lawyers say)

UNC graduate student accused of killing advisor deemed not fit to stand trial, lawyers say

©2023 Cox Media Group