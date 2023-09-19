UNC graduate student accused of killing advisor deemed not fit to stand trial, lawyers say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Lawyers for the University of North Carolina graduate student accused of killing his academic advisor believe he is not fit to stand trial.

This announcement comes after Tailei Qi asked for new lawyers to represent him, according to WTVD.

Qi is accused of fatally shooting Dr. Zijie Yan inside a laboratory on the campus last month.

In court Tuesday morning, Qi’s lawyers requested he undergo a competency evaluation in the case.

According to WTVD, the judge overseeing the case advised Qi to go back and work further with his attorneys.

A new court date has been tentatively set for Nov. 14. Qi’s attorney said they hoped to have the second mental health evaluation completed by then.

The Orange County District Attorney said they will not be seeking the death penalty in this case.

Investigators told WTVD that they are still working to determine a motive.

VIDEO: Faculty member killed in UNC building; suspect in custody, chancellor says

Faculty member killed in UNC building; suspect in custody, chancellor says





©2023 Cox Media Group