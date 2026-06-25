Avelo adds 3 new nonstop Florida routes from Concord-Padgett

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines announced three new routes from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport to Florida destinations: Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.
Avelo officials said it will be the only airline offering nonstop service to these locations, with one-way fares starting at $49. The routes, using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, expand Avelo’s service introduced in May 2024.
Flight dates and frequency information below:
Fort Myers, Fla. via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
- Begins Nov. 19, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays.
Orlando, Fla. via Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Begins Nov. 18, with service four days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Tampa, Fla. via Tampa International Airport (TPA)
- Begins Nov. 20, with twice-weekly service on Mondays and Fridays.
“We’re thrilled to expand our presence at Concord with new nonstop service to Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa—three of the most in-demand destinations for Charlotte-area travelers,” Avelo Airlines CMO Scott DeAngelo said.
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