Local

Avelo adds 3 new nonstop Florida routes from Concord-Padgett

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - Avelo Airlines
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines announced three new routes from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport to Florida destinations: Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.

Avelo officials said it will be the only airline offering nonstop service to these locations, with one-way fares starting at $49. The routes, using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, expand Avelo’s service introduced in May 2024.

Flight dates and frequency information below:

Fort Myers, Fla. via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

  • Begins Nov. 19, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays.

Orlando, Fla. via Orlando International Airport (MCO)

  • Begins Nov. 18, with service four days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Tampa, Fla. via Tampa International Airport (TPA)

  • Begins Nov. 20, with twice-weekly service on Mondays and Fridays.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence at Concord with new nonstop service to Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa—three of the most in-demand destinations for Charlotte-area travelers,” Avelo Airlines CMO Scott DeAngelo said.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read