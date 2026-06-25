Avelo adds 3 new nonstop Florida routes from Concord-Padgett

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines announced three new routes from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport to Florida destinations: Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.

Avelo officials said it will be the only airline offering nonstop service to these locations, with one-way fares starting at $49. The routes, using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, expand Avelo’s service introduced in May 2024.

Flight dates and frequency information below:

Fort Myers, Fla. via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Begins Nov. 19, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays.

Orlando, Fla. via Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Begins Nov. 18, with service four days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Tampa, Fla. via Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Begins Nov. 20, with twice-weekly service on Mondays and Fridays.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence at Concord with new nonstop service to Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa—three of the most in-demand destinations for Charlotte-area travelers,” Avelo Airlines CMO Scott DeAngelo said.

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