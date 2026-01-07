Avelo Airlines selects Concord as main base, promises more investment

CONCORD, N.C. — The ultra low-cost airline, Avelo, is making Concord one of its main bases and promising more investment in the future, the company announced Tuesday.

Avelo Airlines says it will streamline its network around Concord-Padgett and three other airports across the country, including New Haven, Philadelphia/Delaware Valley and Central Florida. Additionally, the airline plans to open a base in Dallas, Texas, in late 2026.

The airline also plans to close its bases in Raleigh and Wilmington. The closure of these bases is intended to consolidate resources and drive efficiency at its remaining locations.

Avelo says it will add a third aircraft to its base and upgrade all three to Boeing 737-800s. The Boeing 737-800 offers 189 seats, an increase of 40 seats compared to the previous Boeing 737-700s.

Currently, Avelo’s Concord Padgett Regional Airport base employs over 75 crewmembers and offers six nonstop destinations.

